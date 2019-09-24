Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

GCI stock remained flat at $A$2.07 ($1.47) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 164,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a twelve month low of A$1.96 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.04.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.