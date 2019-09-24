Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $29.15 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $143.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,726,357. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $148.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

