Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,681,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.68. 452,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,750,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.