Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.04

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.04 and traded as high as $91.80. Hansteen shares last traded at $90.70, with a volume of 577,057 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSTN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered their price objective on Hansteen from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 96 ($1.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $387.56 million and a PE ratio of 8.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

About Hansteen (LON:HSTN)

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

