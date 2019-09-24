HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Trading Down 38.7%

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) traded down 38.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 102,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

