Head-To-Head Survey: Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) vs. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (OTCMKTS:ICMB)

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) and Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Minds has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Allied Minds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 2.81 -$14.54 million $0.99 7.16 Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allied Minds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Allied Minds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Minds 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.94%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than Allied Minds.

Profitability

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Allied Minds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -42.28% 8.70% 4.15% Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. Allied Minds does not pay a dividend. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats Allied Minds on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety. It primarily invests in companies based in the United States, but depending on opportunities this could be expanded to a global network of partners and investments. The firm typically invests between $0.25 million and $1 million in seed investments and from $5 million to $10 million in Series A investments. The firm focuses on commercializing technologies from leading United States Universities and national labs. It seeks to take majority equity positions in its portfolio companies. The firm partners with universities to fund licensing deals and corporate spin-outs. It prefers to continue to invest alongside a syndicate for larger Series A and follow-on rounds. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; New York; New York and Washington, DC.

