Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.18

Heineken Holding NV (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.18 and traded as low as $99.30. Heineken shares last traded at $99.65, with a volume of 2,296 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20.
About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)
Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.