Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.18

Heineken Holding NV (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.18 and traded as low as $99.30. Heineken shares last traded at $99.65, with a volume of 2,296 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.