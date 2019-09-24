Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

HLIO stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.16. 4,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Helios Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 3,100 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $151,993.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $948,793 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

