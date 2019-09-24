Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were down 5.9% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $50.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Helmerich & Payne traded as low as $40.39 and last traded at $40.76, approximately 1,107,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,388,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after acquiring an additional 117,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 291.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

