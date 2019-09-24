Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €93.34 ($108.54).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Main First Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €92.88 ($108.00). 324,584 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.37.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.