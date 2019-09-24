Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $81.05 Average PT from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hexcel stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 431,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $360,471.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,503.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,343,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Hexcel by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

