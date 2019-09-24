Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Home Bancshares posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

HOMB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. 409,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $193,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $142,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 639,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.