Horizon Petroleum (CVE:HPL) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Horizon Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HPL) traded down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 104,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Horizon Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:HPL)

Horizon Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties internationally. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

