Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives $8.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMHC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

HMHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 543,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

