Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.87. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

