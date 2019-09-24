Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 5.3% Higher

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.02, 221,228 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 146,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $482.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 45,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

