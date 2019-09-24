Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Yiheng Capital LLC

Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,805 shares during the period. Huazhu Group comprises 12.1% of Yiheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Yiheng Capital LLC owned about 0.97% of Huazhu Group worth $102,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 14,330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,310,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,111,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,768 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,679,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,926,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. 60,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.79. Huazhu Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Huazhu Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HTHT. HSBC cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

