Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. Hudson posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Hudson had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Hudson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,681,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hudson by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 831,574 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson by 3.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hudson by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson by 64.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 246,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

HUD traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,230. Hudson has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.83.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

