Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.37. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.49 ($0.39). The company has a market cap of $86.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

