Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

HBAN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 8,164,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,052,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $15.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 155.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

