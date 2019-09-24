iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

iCo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

