Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48, 1,096,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 612,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

