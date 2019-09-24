IG Group Holdings plc (IGG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 30.24 on October 24th

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 635.17 ($8.30) on Tuesday. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 877 ($11.46). The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 564.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 552.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Get IG Group alerts:

In other news, insider June Felix acquired 7,800 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £48,828 ($63,802.43). Also, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £169,076.25 ($220,928.07).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGG. Numis Securities downgraded shares of IG Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 657 ($8.58) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) target price (down previously from GBX 687 ($8.98)) on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IG Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 697 ($9.11).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.