Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 468,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $53,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

