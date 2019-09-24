Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.13. Industrial Services of America shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 11 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

About Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA)

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

