InflationCoin (IFLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,055.00 and $7.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00861965 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001536 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000095 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.