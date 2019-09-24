Insider Buying: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Acquires 4,900 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,263.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 13,058,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in GameStop by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in GameStop by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 424,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 266,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

