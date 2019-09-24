Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 19th, Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00.

MMI stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,980. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

