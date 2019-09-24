Insider Selling: Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Insider Sells 19,700 Shares of Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,183,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MYOK traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,443. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYOK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 5.4% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 955,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 11.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at about $13,523,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 22.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

