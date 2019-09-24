Insider Selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) CEO Sells 10,395 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $98,856.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,740.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XENE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. 87,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,258. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $100,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $106,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.