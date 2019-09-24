Insurance Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INSUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSUU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 550,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,995% from the previous session’s volume of 26,281 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Get Insurance Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insurance Acquisition stock. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSUU) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Insurance Acquisition were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Insurance Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INSUU)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.