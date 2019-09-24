Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), approximately 3,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 62,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.56 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and a PE ratio of 27.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.02.

About Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc is an integrated diagnostics services provider in Egypt. The Company operates in three geographic areas: Egypt, Sudan and Jordan. The Company provides over 1,000 diagnostic services ranging from basic tests to molecular tests for hepatitis and specialized deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests to patients, and operates approximately 310 branches.

