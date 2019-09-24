Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,173.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,173.33 ($67.60).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Intertek Group stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,442 ($71.11). 289,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,492.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,313.11. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,982 ($78.17).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

