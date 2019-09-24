Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 223,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. 36,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.