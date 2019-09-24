Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Announces — Dividend of $0.06

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PBND traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,107 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

