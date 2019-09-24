Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Announces $0.35 — Dividend

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3541 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

BATS IDHD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. 2,348 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

