Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1004 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCD traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

