Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Plans — Dividend of $0.07

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89.

