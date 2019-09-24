Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Plans $0.20 — Dividend

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2046 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

