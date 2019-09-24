IoTeX Market Cap Reaches $18.01 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Coineal, Gate.io and Bgogo. IoTeX has a total market cap of $18.01 million and $427,869.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.66 or 0.05181884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000628 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Binance, Gate.io, Coineal, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.