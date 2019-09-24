IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0972 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:HFXE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

