IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Up 0.1%

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.34, 19,017 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 11,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

