iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.75

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 384469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

