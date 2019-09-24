iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,432,892 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.