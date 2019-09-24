iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Announces — Dividend of $1.48 (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 1.4827 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,961. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $304.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

