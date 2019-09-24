iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) to Issue $0.23 — Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2296 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:SUSL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.78. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

