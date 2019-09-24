iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Announces — Dividend of $0.09

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of IEME traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39.

