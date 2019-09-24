iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA KXI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. 405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

