iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.98, approximately 24,183 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.