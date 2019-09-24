iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94, 659 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

